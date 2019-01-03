Strong Winds and Heavy Snowfalls Expected in South Bulgaria on January 3
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued code yellow over strong winds and heavy snowfall in 8 Bulgarian districts on Thursday (Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskvo, Yambol and Burgas), quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.
The meteorologists are warning about possible snow and black ice on the roads in these Bulgarian districts. Some outdoor activities may be temporarily restricted.
