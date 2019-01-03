Strong Winds and Heavy Snowfalls Expected in South Bulgaria on January 3

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 3, 2019, Thursday // 09:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Strong Winds and Heavy Snowfalls Expected in South Bulgaria on January 3 pixabay.com

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued code yellow over strong winds and heavy snowfall in 8 Bulgarian districts on Thursday (Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskvo, Yambol and Burgas), quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The meteorologists are warning about possible snow and black ice on the roads in these Bulgarian districts. Some outdoor activities may be temporarily restricted.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, weather, wind, winter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria