Icy First Half of January with Temperatures Going Down to Minus 18 Degrees
One can expect an icy first half of January with temperatures going down to minus 18 degrees, the second half will be a bit warmer and more dynamic, said meteorologist Krasimir Stoev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, in Focus Radio’s morning broadcast.
The average monthly temperatures will be close to and below the norm, and monthly precipitations – around and above the norm. January will be the coldest winter month as usually. Two cold waves are expected, this week and the beginning of the next, as well as precipitations – more considerable in South and East Bulgaria, lighter in the Danube Plain and especially in Northwest Bulgaria.
Already this evening snow will fall in the western and southwestern regions, Stoev added. Maximum temperatures for the month – between 10°C and 15°C. He explained that recent high temperatures during the Christmas holidays were not unusual for that time of the year in Bulgaria.
- » 6.9-Мagnitude Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines
- » Will there be Snow in the Coming Days and What Weather Should we Expect for New Year's Eve?
- » Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service Warns of High Avalanche Danger
- » At Least 400 People Left Homeless by Etna Volcano Earthquake
- » Australia Suffers Extreme Heat Wave Up to 14 C Above Average
- » Light to Moderate Wind From West-Southwest, Temperatures Will Continue to Warm