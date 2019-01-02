Icy First Half of January with Temperatures Going Down to Minus 18 Degrees

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 2, 2019, Wednesday // 14:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Icy First Half of January with Temperatures Going Down to Minus 18 Degrees pixabay.com

One can expect an icy first half of January with temperatures going down to minus 18 degrees, the second half will be a bit warmer and more dynamic, said meteorologist Krasimir Stoev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, in Focus Radio’s morning broadcast.

The average monthly temperatures will be close to and below the norm, and monthly precipitations – around and above the norm. January will be the coldest winter month as usually. Two cold waves are expected, this week and the beginning of the next, as well as precipitations – more considerable in South and East Bulgaria, lighter in the Danube Plain and especially in Northwest Bulgaria.

Already this evening snow will fall in the western and southwestern regions, Stoev added. Maximum temperatures for the month – between 10°C and 15°C. He explained that recent high temperatures during the Christmas holidays were not unusual for that time of the year in Bulgaria.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: icy, January, weather, cold, winter, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria