Numerologist: 2019 will be a Year of Trials

January 2, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Numerologist: 2019 will be a Year of Trials pixabay.com

The new year will be a year of trials. The number 19 itself is a number of challenges. Bulgaria will enjoy popularity in terms of history, culture, a Bulgarian author may become an occasion for international recognition. This is what the numerologist Eli Marinova said in the studio of the morning block of BNT.

Care must be taken with social policy, the banking system, real estate and, in general, be careful with money and investment and interest rates, "added the numerologist.

''We need to be more sensible and more careful. To spend wisely.'', Marinova said.

She added that  there will be discoveries  that will be very interesting.

Tags: numerology, 2019, trials, challenges
