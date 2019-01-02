PM Borissov Demands that Cabinet Ministers Carry Through Staff Cuts in Administration
At the first sitting of the cabinet for 2019, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov reminded the cabinet ministers of the plan to cut staff in the administration which should be carried through, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
Laying emphasis on the record-high revenue of the cabinet in 2018, Boyko Borissov stated that this year it will be earmarked first and foremost for education, health, innovations and technologies.
