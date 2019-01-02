Bulgaria Takes Over Rotating Presidency of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation

Bulgaria is taking over the rotating presidency of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (OBSEC) for the first 6 months of 2019, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has announced, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The priorities of Bulgaria’s Presidency include continuing the processes of reform and adapting the organization to the challenges of the day, and promoting cooperation with the EU, with a focus on cooperation in the sphere of culture, transport and EP.

Besides Bulgaria, members of OBSEC are: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.