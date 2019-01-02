The First Session of the Cabinet For the Year Begins at 10 am Today

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 2, 2019, Wednesday // 10:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The First Session of the Cabinet For the Year Begins at 10 am Today pixabay.com

The first for the year government session begins at 10 o'clock, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

Cabinet ministers will consider the proposal to set up a Transparency Commission under the Human Medicinal Products Act and determine its composition.

The government is also expected to approve reports on the country's participation in the EU Transport, Economic and Financial Affairs and Employment and Social Policy Council meetings.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: government, session, National Assembly
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria