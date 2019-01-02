The First Session of the Cabinet For the Year Begins at 10 am Today
The first for the year government session begins at 10 o'clock, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
Cabinet ministers will consider the proposal to set up a Transparency Commission under the Human Medicinal Products Act and determine its composition.
The government is also expected to approve reports on the country's participation in the EU Transport, Economic and Financial Affairs and Employment and Social Policy Council meetings.
