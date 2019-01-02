Dr. Angel Kunchev: We Expect a Peak of the Flu in the Middle of January

Society » HEALTH | January 2, 2019, Wednesday // 10:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Dr. Angel Kunchev: We Expect a Peak of the Flu in the Middle of January pixabay.com

The peak of the flu will occur in the middle of January, Dr. Kunchev confirmed. According to him, there is a continuing rise in the disease rate.

However, accurate information on the number of patients will come after a full week after the holiday season, when people avoided visiting a doctor, explained the expert.

Probably by the end of the month some of the districts will reach epidemiological levels, added Dr. Kunchev.

The expert is categorical that the flu don't have to be treated with antibiotics because they have no effect on the disease.

Tags: flu, flu epidemic, health, antibiotics
