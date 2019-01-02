Manchester terror: Knife Attack Suspect Detained Under Mental Health Act

The suspect in the stabbings at Manchester Victoria Station on New Year's Eve has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police said, The Telegraph reports.



Police said the 25-year-old man arrested over the stabbings has been detained under the Mental Health Act on Tuesday evening after being assessed by medical staff.



This comes after a police sergeant stabbed in the incident was praised for showing “incredible bravery” to prevent a suspected terrorist from rampaging through a train station just yards from the scene of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing.



A couple in their 50s were seriously injured in the “frenzied” and “random” New Year’s Eve attack on a platform at Manchester Victoria Metrolink station.



The police officer, who is in his 30s, was also wounded as he and three colleagues rushed to the scene after hearing “a blood curdling scream”.



Police said that a terrorism investigation into the incident "remains ongoing".