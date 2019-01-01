Electronic Vignettes Come Into Force as of 1st of January

Some 13,000 electronic vignettes have been purchased so far, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported on 31st of December, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.

From 1st of January, electronic vignettes come into force and there will be no need to place a paper sticker on the vehicle's windscreen. Over 100 toll patrols will monitor whether motorists are with a valid toll sticker. In 2019, the toll system for heavy goods vehicles is to be phased in.

The 13,000 vignettes purchased since December 17, when the sale began, are to the value of 1.3 million BGN. The converted stickers from paper in electronic are 47,000, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported.

Anton Antonov, Head of the National Toll Governance: The ways of buying are through our web site bgtoll.bg, via the mobile application, from the 500 self-service terminals that will be located in petrol stations as well as in the regional road directorates, where vignettes can be purchased.

The paper vignettes, which expire in 2019, will also be valid. The price of the stickers remains the same as in 2018. The difference is that a weekend vignette is introduced for the first time. It will cost 10 BGN and will be valid from Friday at 12 am to Sunday at 23:59 pm. It is aimed at consumers who travel less frequently.

The fine for driving without a vignette is 300 BGN.

If a driver without a vignette is detected on the road, he will be able to pay by debit card, the so called „compensation fee", which will save the issuance of a ticket. Upon payment, the driver will be able to continue the trip until the end of the day, but on the next day, if he does not buy a vignette, it will again be considered a violation.