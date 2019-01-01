ROMANIA BECAME CHAIRMAN OF THE COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN UNION

The presidency of the Council of the European Union now goes to Romania. She first headed by the EU legislature, brings together representatives of governments of the participating countries, reported sivpost.com

The mandate of Romania fell on difficult political period, both at European and international level. In March the UK out of the EU, and in may elections to the European Parliament, which will appoint the new composition of the European Commission.

Have the approval of the long-term financial policy of the EU and the negotiations on the distribution of European funds.

Romania gets the opportunity to present their vision for the future of the EU and to contribute to the process of consolidation.

