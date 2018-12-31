Angela Merkel's New Year's speech: Germany Will Take o Greater Responsibility Internationally in 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will take on greater responsibility internationally in 2019, and keep pushing for global solutions to the challenges of climate change, migration and "terrorism", reported Aljazeera.

In her annual New Year's address, the four-term chancellor said international cooperation was needed to master these problems, but said old certainties about the multilateral approach was "coming under pressure".

"In such a situation, we must again stand up for, argue and fight more strongly for our convictions," Merkel said in a text of the message her office released before a scheduled Monday broadcast.

"And we must take on more responsibility in our own interests."

In recent months, Germany has frequently been on the receiving end of criticism by USPresident Donald Trump, whose "America First" policy is the opposite of the unified response to world challenges that Merkel advocates for.

Germany will campaign for "global solutions" through the United Nations, Merkel said, noting the country is spending more on humanitarian aid and defence.

Berlin is due to assume a rotating seat on the UN Security Council on January 1.

Merkel also pledged to fight for a "more robust" European Union, and vowed to maintain a "close partnership" with the UK despite its decision to leave the bloc.

Turning to home, Merkel urged Germans to champion "openness, tolerance and respect".

"These values have made our country strong. We must espouse them together - even if it is uncomfortable and taxing," she said.

It has been "an extremely difficult political year", she added, acknowledging that many Germans have "struggled very much" with her most recent government because of persistent infighting.

Merkel, who has led Germany for 13 years, said she set the stage for a "new beginning" in late October by announcing she will not seek a fifth term.

The move followed losses in regional elections for her coalition. Merkel has since given up the leadership of the conservative Christian Democratic Union, Germany's main centre-right party.