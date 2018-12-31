The Subway and Part of the Ground Transportation Will Work on New Year's Eve
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The metro and part of the ground transport in the capital will work on New Year's Eve night, reported the Bulgarian National Television. Night bus lines will also be available to citizens, but some of their routes will be changed.
Detailed information on the working lines of public transport can be found on the website of the Center for Urban Mobility.
- » Almost 70% of Bulgarians Will Welcome the New Year at Home
- » Residents and Visitors of Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia Can Attend Traditional Festive Concert Stage Under the Stars
- » Ministry of Health, Over 11,500 Fewer Babies Were Born in 2018
- » 30 New Gas Buses will run on Line 111 in Sofia
- » More and More Men in Bulgaria Take Paternity Leave
- » The Metro and Part of the Ground Transportation will Work on New Year's Eve in Sofia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)