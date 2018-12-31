The Subway and Part of the Ground Transportation Will Work on New Year's Eve

Bulgaria: The Subway and Part of the Ground Transportation Will Work on New Year's Eve

The metro and part of the ground transport in the capital will work on New Year's Eve night, reported the Bulgarian National Television.  Night bus lines will also be available to citizens, but some of their routes will be changed.

Detailed information on the working lines of public transport can be found on the website of the Center for Urban Mobility.

Tags: 2019, New Year, celebration, transport, subway, sofia
