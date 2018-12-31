Almost 70% of Bulgarians Will Welcome the New Year at Home

Bulgaria: Almost 70% of Bulgarians Will Welcome the New Year at Home pixabay.com

67% of Bulgarians will welcome the New Year at home, another 17% will visit their relatives, 11 out of 100 will celebrate in a restaurant.

This shows data from a national representative survey of Exacta. Compared to last year, the proportion of our compatriots who will celebrate at home is decreasing.

Every fourth says it will travel to New Year's Eve. Most of them will remain in the country, but the number of those who will face the holiday abroad is growing.

This year, leading destinations remain Serbia, Macedonia and Greece. And according to the eSky air travel platform, most people will fly for the feast to London, Rome, Frankfurt and Berlin.

