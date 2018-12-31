Putin Sent a New Year Greeting to Trump

In a congratulatory message to Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia is open to dialogue with the United States on the widest range of issues, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Putin emphasizes the importance of Russian-American relations as the most important factor for stability and international security.

Russia's head of state has sent greetings to a number of leaders - among them Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis.

