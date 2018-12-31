Residents and Visitors of Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia Can Attend Traditional Festive Concert Stage Under the Stars

Bulgaria: Residents and Visitors of Bulgaria's Capital Sofia Can Attend Traditional Festive Concert Stage Under the Stars

Residents and visitors of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia will again have the opportunity to attend the festive concert Stage Under the Stars that will be held traditionally on Prince Alexander I square downtown Sofia, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

The 20th jubilee edition of the biggest festive event in Bulgaria will be broadcast by BNT1 and BNT4. The concert will begin at 8 pm. Some of Bulgaria’s most popular rock and pop bands will participate at the concert. A brass orchestra, folklore formations and soloists of Arabesque Ballet will also take part at the festive event.

Renowned Bulgarian athletes and artists will greet the Bulgarian people in video messages. Last year the Stage Under the Stars concert gathered over 30,000 people. Over 1 million people watched the concert on the TV.

Tags: fireworks, sofia, capital, concert, New Year, 2019
