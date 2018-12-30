Ministry of Health, Over 11,500 Fewer Babies Were Born in 2018

Bulgaria: Ministry of Health, Over 11,500 Fewer Babies Were Born in 2018

According to the Ministry of Health, over 11,500 fewer babies were born this year than in the past few years. 

According to doctors, the main reasons are the poor economic situation and the tendency for more and more women to give birth to their first child in old age.

Traditionally, this year most of the newborns in are in Sofia - over 11,000. Unfortunately about 4,500 less than last. 

