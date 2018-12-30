Thousands Protest Against Serbian President

Thousands Protest Against Serbian President Alexander Vucic

Serbians protested against President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party in downtown Belgrade on Saturday, Reuters reports.

Demonstrators attend an anti-government protest in central Belgrade, Serbia, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Thousands of people chanted “Vucic thief” as they marched peacefully through the city center in the fourth such protest in as many weeks. They demanded media freedoms, an end to attacks on journalists and opposition politicians.

Backers of the Alliance for Serbia, an opposition grouping of 30 parties and organizations, say Vucic is an autocrat and his party is corrupt, something its leaders vehemently deny.

