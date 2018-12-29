30 New Gas Buses will run on Line 111 in Sofia

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 29, 2018, Saturday // 16:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 30 New Gas Buses will run on Line 111 in Sofia

On December 28, at 13.00, the new 30 buses of Sofia Metro were be presented, they will run on natural gas.

The event took place in the parking lot of NIM and was attended by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, announced Sofia Municipality.

Buses will run on line 111.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria