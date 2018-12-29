30 New Gas Buses will run on Line 111 in Sofia
On December 28, at 13.00, the new 30 buses of Sofia Metro were be presented, they will run on natural gas.
The event took place in the parking lot of NIM and was attended by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, announced Sofia Municipality.
Buses will run on line 111.
