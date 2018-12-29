More and More Men in Bulgaria Take Paternity Leave

More and more men are taking paternity leave, according to an analysis by the National Social Security Institute, reports Mediapool.

Their number has increased by about 20% over the period from 2014 to 2017 and the latest figures are over 21,000.

Costs for pregnancy and childbirth benefits increased by nearly 28% over the same period. The total amount reaches BGN 368 million.

The number of recipients of maternity benefits is increasing for a period of 410 days, that is, the first year of the child's bringing up. According to latest data, mothers who receive such compensation are just over 88,000.

According to preliminary data, live births in Bulgaria in 2017 are just under 64,000, while in 2014 they are over 67,000. However, pregnant and childbirth benefits increase by five thousand, according to the statistics of the Social Insurance Institute.

One explanation is the legislative changes that have extended the circle of people entitled to this kind of cash benefits.

Every third of the women receiving such compensation is between the ages of 30 and 34. On average, the compensation is slightly above 24.60 leva, compared to 23 leva in 2014.

The number of children receiving childcare benefits from 1 to 2 years of age also increases. In 2017, over 76,000 people receive such payments.