The Metro and Part of the Ground Transportation will Work on New Year's Eve in Sofia

The metro and part of the ground transport will work on New Year's Eve and night buses will run on a modified route, the press center of Sofia Municipality announced.

Trams serving lines 5, 7, 8, 12, 18, 20 and 22, trolley numbers 1, 2, 4 and 9, as well as buses on lines 83, 102, 85, 285, 310, 213, will run over the night.

Night bus lines 1, 2, 3 and 4 will work on changed routes. Line 1 / in the direction of bc. "Mladost 4" / will move from "Todor Aleksandrov" Blvd. / Nezavisimost Square / on "Knyaz Alexander Dondukov" Blvd., on Vasil Levski Blvd. and Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd.

Line 2 (direction Studentski grad) will move from "Todor Aleksandrov" Blvd. / Nezavisimost Square /, on "Knyaz Alexander Dondukov" Blvd., to the right on Vassil Levski Blvd.

Line 3 (in the direction of the East station) will move from Todor Aleksandrov Blvd. / Nezavisimost Square to Knyaz Alexander Dondukov Blvd. and after the intersection with Vassil Levski Blvd. directly on the route to the " East ", bidirectional.

Night line 4 / in the direction bc. "Drujba 2" / will move from "Todor Aleksandrov" Blvd. / Nezavisimost Square / on "Knyaz Alexander Dondukov" Blvd., to the right on Vasil Levski Blvd. and on the left along Yanko Sakazov Blvd., bidirectional.

The buses from the four night lines will stop at the existing tram and bus stops on the changed sections of the routes and at a temporary two-way stop for Knyaz Alexander Dondukov Blvd. at Serdika Street.