6.9-Мagnitude Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Saturday, monitors said, adding that a tsunami threat was possible for parts of the Philippines and neighbouring Indonesia, AFP reported.
The quake struck southeast of Davao City at a depth of 59 kilometres (35 miles), the US Geological Survey said, while the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said "hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible" along the coasts of Indonesia and the Philippines.
