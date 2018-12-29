Tax Inspectors will Make over 15,000 Checks in Bulgarian Winter Resorts

Mass tax control begins in the winter resorts at the beginning of the new year. There will be over 15,000 planned inspections by the National Revenue Agency (NRA) by the end of the season, announced the NRA, reports Mediapool.

Hundreds of tax inspectors will perform hidden and other types of observations, inventory of available goods, and speed reporting checks. The movement of goods to hotels, restaurants and other retail outlets will also be monitored.

Permanent observation is also subject to exchanges and markets near the resorts. During the campaign, Fiscal Control inspectors will also use the remote connection of each cash register with the NRA's servers, and the software will specify objects whose rotation rates are significantly different from the average for the respective region.

The campaign will again use the so-called approach - an open observation where, within days or weeks, there is a clearly supervised NRA review team, with progress reported during the observation being compared with past periods, and with a significant difference, the revenue agency may start a revision.

During the winter campaign, the NRA will also examine the property status of owners or managers of companies with sites in winter resorts, the agency said.

The winter campaign of the NRA is a continuation of the established Black Sea practice in the summer.

"Our main focus during this winter campaign is reporting revenue from sales of goods and services, and it is important to recall that not issuing a receipt even for a small amount other than a fine leads to sealing the site for a period of up to one month. the last two years show that the number of violations is decreasing, ie the degree of compliance with the rules, and I expect this trend not only to maintain but also to continue towards voluntary compliance by economic operators, commented on the beginning of the winter campaign Spas Shishkov, Chief Director of Fiscal Control at the NRA.