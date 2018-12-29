Will there be Snow in the Coming Days and What Weather Should we Expect for New Year's Eve?

The clouds will be significant and there will be precipitation in many places in North and East Bulgaria. It will blow up to a moderate wind from north to northwest, and cold air will come in with it. Today until noon in places in the Danube Plain and Predbalkan the rain will transform to low snow. The minimum temperatures will be mostly between minus 1 and 4 degrees, and the maximum temperatures - mostly between 2 and 7 degrees, according to the NIMH forecast.



The atmospheric pressure will rise and will be higher than the average for the month.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly cloudy and with rain. It will blow a moderate northwest wind that will head north from the evening. Temperatures will drop and the maximum will be between 4 and 7 degrees. The excitement of the sea is 2-3 bales. The sea water temperature is 6-7 degrees.

The mountains will be mostly cloudy, windy and cold. In many places there will be a mild snow. It will blow a temperate and strong wind from the northwest and in combination with the low temperatures the sensation will be for the frosty weather. The maximum height of 1200 meters will be about minus 1 degree, at 2000 meters - about minus 6 degrees.



On Sunday it will be almost without precipitation, but will remain mostly cloudy. The wind will lose weight.

On the last day of 2018 there will be precipitation at some places, rain and snow again.



On the New Year's Eve it will still be snowing in some places. The wind will orient itself from the northeast, in the eastern half of the country - and will grow stronger. Temperatures at midnight will range from about minus 2 to minus 3 degrees in the high fields of Western Bulgaria to 2-3 degrees in the far eastern regions.