Where do Bulgarians Travel the Most?

The trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad in November 2018 amounted to 426.3 thousand, or 2.1 percent more than those registered in November 2017, the National Statistical Institute reported.



Compared to November 2017, there was an increase in all observed targets.



In the monitored month, visits of foreigners to Bulgaria amounted to 575.2 thousand, or 3.4% more than in November 2017.



In November the largest number of trips of Bulgarian citizens were made to: Turkey - 121.9 thousand, Greece - 73.8 thousand, Romania - 40.7 thousand, Serbia - 33.1 thousand, Germany - 21.9 thousand, Macedonia - 20.9 thousand, Italy - 15.9 thousand, Austria - 15.2 thousand, the United Kingdom - 12.6 thousand, Spain - 10.1 thousand.



There is an increase in travel of foreigners in Bulgaria with other purposes (including visits and transit) - by 7.8%, and for recreation and excursion - by 0.6%, while those with official purpose decreased by 1.4%. Transit passes through the country are 28.6 per cent (164.3 thous.) of all visits of foreigners to Bulgaria.



Of the total number of foreigners who visited Bulgaria in November 2018, the share of citizens in the European Union was 54.8 per cent, or 1.1 per cent more than in the same month of the previous year. The number of visits of citizens from the group "Other European countries" increased by 7 per cent, with the largest increase of the visits of citizens from Serbia - by 20.7 per cent.



The largest number of visits to Bulgaria in November 2018 were made by: Romania - 130.1 thousand, Greece - 94.0 thousand, Turkey - 87.6 thousand, Serbia - 49.4 thousand, Macedonia - 46.4 thousand, Ukraine - 16.7 thousand , Germany - 15.2 thousand, the United Kingdom - 11.5 thousand, Italy - 10.8 thousand, Poland - 9.0 thousand.