Prices of Water in Bulgaria to Go up by 10% in the New Year

Water prices are rising by up to 10% in 26 locations in 2019. This was decided by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission in a closed sitting on 28th of December. The largest increase of water prices is in Burgas and Sofia – by 10%. The most expensive will be the water supply service in Shumen, where a cubic metre of water will cost 3.40 BGN, reports BNT. 

More than 3 BGN will cost the cubic metre in Varna, Vratsa, Silistra and Dobrich. The planned increase of 22% in Vidin is postponed until the new wastewater treatment plant starts operating. The price of the service there goes up by 6%. The regulator approved an increase in natural gas by 3.5 %. However, this will not affect the prices of heating and hot water.

 
