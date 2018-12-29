Sofia Mayor: Bronze Statue of Apollo will be Returned to its Place in City Centre

Sofia Mayor: Bronze Statue of Apollo will be Returned to its Place in City Centre

 The bronze statue of Apollo Medicus, which was stolen on December 16, will be returned to its place at the mineral water fountains in the centre of Sofia, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova wrote on Facebook. According to her post, the statue was found yesterday by police officers from the 5th police department.

