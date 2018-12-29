Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service Warns of High Avalanche Danger

Bulgaria’s Mountain Rescue Service warns of high danger of avalanches, reports BNT. 

The leeward slopes are especially dangerous. Everyone who chooses the mountains for the holidays has to observe several basic tips, Zapryan Horozov from the rescue service told BNT on 28th of December.

The mountain rescue service recommended to tourists to prepare well before going out in the mountain and be in good health.

Before you leave home, always be aware of the weather forecast and take notice of avalanche reports. Choose only selected routes in safe terrain. Keep your mobile phones charged. He added that it would be good if tourists have insurances.

Items that might be included in your daypack are sunglasses or goggles, warm gloves and socks, sunsceen, windproof clothes and thremal underwear, warm beverages and food and a basic first aid kit.

