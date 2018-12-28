KEVR Decides on the Price of Water, Natural Gas will Rise by 3.51% From 1 January (Updated)

Business | December 28, 2018, Friday // 13:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: KEVR Decides on the Price of Water, Natural Gas will Rise by 3.51% From 1 January (Updated) pixabay.com

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission decides on the next year's water price, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

An increase is expected in 27 regions across the country.

There was again a protest in front of the regulator building today. However, today, the protesters were considerably less than the previous time. The Commission also decided that natural gas will rise from January 1 to 3.51%, demanded by Bulgargaz.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, water, prices, increse, protest, Bulgargaz, natural gas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria