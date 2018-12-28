KEVR Decides on the Price of Water, Natural Gas will Rise by 3.51% From 1 January (Updated)
The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission decides on the next year's water price, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
An increase is expected in 27 regions across the country.
There was again a protest in front of the regulator building today. However, today, the protesters were considerably less than the previous time. The Commission also decided that natural gas will rise from January 1 to 3.51%, demanded by Bulgargaz.
