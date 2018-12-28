Light to Moderate Wind From West-Southwest, Temperatures Will Continue to Warm

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 28, 2018, Friday // 13:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Light to Moderate Wind From West-Southwest, Temperatures Will Continue to Warm pixabay.com

There will be light to moderate wind from west-southwest today and the temperatures will continue to warm. Before noon most of the country will be sunny, with some low layered clouds in the lowlands.

From the north the clouds will increase bringing rain to some places in northeast Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

The atmospheric pressure will decrease, reaching the average for the month.


The mountains will be sunny before noon, but in the afternoon the cloud will increase and light snow is possible in some places. There will be moderate to strong northwest wind with maximum temperatures reaching 4°C at 1,200 m and about minus 2°C at 2,000 m.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, sunny, warm, winter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria