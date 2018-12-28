Light to Moderate Wind From West-Southwest, Temperatures Will Continue to Warm
There will be light to moderate wind from west-southwest today and the temperatures will continue to warm. Before noon most of the country will be sunny, with some low layered clouds in the lowlands.
From the north the clouds will increase bringing rain to some places in northeast Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.
The atmospheric pressure will decrease, reaching the average for the month.
The mountains will be sunny before noon, but in the afternoon the cloud will increase and light snow is possible in some places. There will be moderate to strong northwest wind with maximum temperatures reaching 4°C at 1,200 m and about minus 2°C at 2,000 m.
- » Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Venezuela
- » MRS: Good Weather Conditions for Mountain Tourism in Bulgaria
- » Sunny Weather Today with Maximum Temperatures between 3°C and 8°C, for Sofia - about 3°C
- » Conditions for Hiking in the Bulgarian Mountains are Bad
- » No Snow in Bulgaria for the New Year's Eve
- » Considerable Clouds before Noon in Bulgaria, Breaking and Decreasing in the Afternoon, Maximum Temperatures mostly between 1°C and 6°C