Light to Moderate Wind From West-Southwest, Temperatures Will Continue to Warm

There will be light to moderate wind from west-southwest today and the temperatures will continue to warm. Before noon most of the country will be sunny, with some low layered clouds in the lowlands.

From the north the clouds will increase bringing rain to some places in northeast Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

The atmospheric pressure will decrease, reaching the average for the month.



The mountains will be sunny before noon, but in the afternoon the cloud will increase and light snow is possible in some places. There will be moderate to strong northwest wind with maximum temperatures reaching 4°C at 1,200 m and about minus 2°C at 2,000 m.