Trips of Bulgarians Abroad and Visits of Foreigners to Bulgaria Growing
The most recent data from the National Statistical Institute has confirmed the trend of simultaneous growth of the trips of Bulgarians abroad and the visits of foreigners to Bulgaria, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.
Prior to November this year the number of trips abroad was 426 thousand, or 2.1% more in comparison to November 2017, as the highest growth marked trips to Turkey (11.7%), Austria (8.8%) and Italy (4.1%).
In November 2018 visits of foreigners to Bulgaria were 575,000, or 3.4% more in comparison to the same period of the previous year. 54.8% of all visits to Bulgaria were made by EU citizens.
