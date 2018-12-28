New 100-lev Banknote Enters Circulation Today

Bulgaria: New 100-lev Banknote Enters Circulation Today

A new banknote with a nominal value of BGN 100 / about 51 € / from 2018 is in circulation today, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

It will be valid along with the old one, which was issued back in 2003. The Bulgarian National Bank reported that the release of the new series is necessary for raising security.

This is actually the start of printing new Bulgarian banknotes of all values. New banknotes with modern security features of 50, 20, 10 and 5 levs will also enter circulation within the next three years.

