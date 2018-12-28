Ministry of Foreign Affairs Disappointed by Article Republished by Russian Embassy in Sofia
With an official announcement on its website, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry expressed its disappointment that the Russian embassy in Sofia has reprinted an article from a Facebook page containing abusive qualifications about Bulgarians who protested in the center of the capital city in front of a Christmas tree donated by Moscow, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
In a conversation with an official from the Russian Embassy, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that such actions do not contribute to bilateral relations but create a favorable ground for anti-Russian sentiment among Bulgarian citizens.
