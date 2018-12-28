Ministry of Foreign Affairs Disappointed by Article Republished by Russian Embassy in Sofia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 28, 2018, Friday // 13:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Disappointed by Article Republished by Russian Embassy in Sofia mfa

With an official announcement on its website, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry expressed its disappointment that the Russian embassy in Sofia has reprinted an article from a Facebook page containing abusive qualifications about Bulgarians who protested in the center of the capital city in front of a Christmas tree donated by Moscow, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

In a conversation with an official from the Russian Embassy, ​​a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that such actions do not contribute to bilateral relations but create a favorable ground for anti-Russian sentiment among Bulgarian citizens.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Facebook, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria