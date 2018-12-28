Why Playing Online for Real Money is so Appealing

In the last couple of decades, online gambling has exploded in popularity. Gambling was one of the first industries to successfully integrate the internet into its business model and it has done so with great efficiency.

The already bumper market is expected to continue to grow to a whopping billion over the next five years. So, just what is drawing all these new players in? Why do people find online gambling so appealing?

Online Gambling – Informal, Relaxed, and More Accessible Than a Trip to the Casino

There are loads of good reasons why more and more people are turning to online gambling venues in place of brick-and-mortar casinos. Chief amongst these is that the experiences are barely comparable. Real-world casinos and bookmakers continue to be popular around the world and to some, gambling just wouldn’t be the same without the glitz and glamour of a casino resort or the camaraderie of the trackside bookie.

However, many others enjoy a punt without all that formality. Perhaps they don’t live near a quality gaming establishment. Maybe they just prefer the freedom to sneak in a quick card bingo on their lunch break or want to back their favourite eleven to stage an epic half-time comeback in the final. The list could go on but there are some major underlying reasons behind the ever-rising popularity of online gambling.

Greater Choice of Venues

When choosing a land-based casino, you’re severely limited by your own location. Sure, the mega casino resorts in Vegas look appealing but getting there is a totally different matter. Many cities will have one or two casinos to choose from. If you don’t like the game selection there or find the odds a little unfair, then that’s too bad.

When gambling online, the whole world is at your finger-tips. You can browse many different casinos and check out if they’re right for you before parting with any cash or even signing up. If poker is your game, you can head over to an exclusive poker operator’s site. If you prefer live casino offerings online, you can join a venue that specialises in that department.

This image represents about 20% of the game providers for online casinos.



Constantly Evolving Games

Online casinos have a distinct advantage when it comes to game selection. It is, of course, much cheaper to host a blackjack game online than it would be at a real-world casino. The internet-based operator won’t need to buy a table and everything that goes with it or even pay a dealer. This allows them to host many more games than is physically possible at many brick-and-mortar casinos.

Additionally, since most of the games are nothing more than software, they are incredibly fast to install. Again, compare this to the land-based casino. The manager must first source the game, ship it, and get set it up. All this takes time and, more importantly, money. By contrast, an online casino operator can have a virtual machine up and running the very day it was released.

Finally, there are some betting options online that simply aren’t possible at traditional casinos. Personally, I’ve yet to see a real-life eSports bookmaker (it wouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that there was one or two in Korea, but they are certainly not the norm). If you want to back your favourite eSports team in a tournament, you’ll almost certainly be placing the bet online).

Another example of a game that will take time to arrive in casinos across the globe is 3D slots. Thanks to advances in virtual reality technology such as the Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR, people can view 3D digital content relatively cheaply at home. This allows developers to experiment with the delivery of their slot machines in terms of imagery and storylines. Of course, there are a few examples around the world of 3D slots in casinos. However, it will be a good few years until they are a common sight in land-based casinos (if they ever are).

Promotions

Since online casinos are in a much more competitive market than their real-world counterparts, they really need to work hard to stand out. This has given rise to an arms race of sorts between operators – each one striving to create the ultimate lure for new players in the form of promotions.

Of course, brick-and-mortar casinos have welcome promotions too when you first sign up. However, they are absolutely dwarfed by those offered online. A common promotion at a real-world gambling venue might be a free -10 chip to spend on the game of your choice. Meanwhile, some online casinos are happy to give their newest players generous four-figure bonus sums or massive free bet opportunities.

Once a player is a member at a certain online venue, they will likely continue to use its services since they already have an account and their payment method is often saved for future use. The convenience afforded to existing customers is a powerful incentive to stay.

Play from Home (or Anywhere Else!)

To play at a real-world casino, you obviously need to be there. However, to visit the online casino, all that’s required is an internet connection and a device to browse on. Since smartphones have become an absolute staple of modern living, a huge percentage of the global population can access their favourite online games from wherever they want to. This is obviously a huge boon for the industry.

To “get in” to the online casino, all your need is your sign in credentials and an accepted payment method. There’s no dress code and no opening times. If you read a hot tip on the morning commute, you can back a selection in seconds. Fancy a 5am punt on blackjack? That’s no problem online. You don’t even need to change out of your pyjamas!