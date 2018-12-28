Police Caught Bus Driver High on Drugs Taking Children on Vacation

Road policemen from Rila have caught a driver under the influence of drugs on a bus that transported children on a trip to Bansko.

The children have not been distressed, they have continued their journey with another driver, informs the Regional Ministry of Interior Kyustendil.



The check was made yesterday at noon on the main road E-79, at the Kocherinovo branch. It was found that the 36-year-old driver drives a bus after using opiates.

Rapid police action was formed in the Rila district administration, spokeswoman told Darik News Agency.

The children and the driver are from the Sofia region.