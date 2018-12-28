Use of Danube Bridge on Bulgarian Territory Becomes Paid

Fees will be introduced for passage though Danube Bridge in the direction of Rousess - Giurgiu on the territory of Bulgaria, Bulgaria’s government decided during 27th of December weekly meeting, which was the last one for this year, reports BNT.

Lyulin motorway becomes part of Struma motorway and Kalotina - Sofia road will now be called "Europe" motorway and will include the Northern speed tangent of the capital. The amendment to the republican roads list is made due to the introduction of new road sections or the dropping of some.

Lyulin motorway becomes part of Struma motorway because it is short, 19.6 km, and it is a natural beginning of Struma route. So the section "Sofia - Pernik" becomes part of the road "Sofia - Pernik - Dupnitsa - Blagoevgrad - Simitli - Kresna - Sandanski - border Greece".

Trakia Motorway will be designated as A-1 and will cover the Sofia-Plovdiv-Stara Zagora-Yambol-Bourgas direction. "Hemus" will be designated with A-2 in the direction Sofia-Botevgrad-Shumen-Devnya-Varna. Struma motorway will be designated with A -3, which covers Sofia-Pernik-Dupnitsa-Blagoevgrad-Simitli-Kresna-Sandanski-Bounda Greece.

Maritza motorway will be A-4, which covers Plovdiv-Stara Zagora-Harmanli-Svilengrad- border Turkey. A-5 is the Black Sea motorway between Varna and Burgas.

Europe motorway from Sofia to the Serbian border, will be numbered with A-6.

The change in the republican roads list is due to the many changes related to the introduction of new road sections which are part of the country's national road network, or the dropping of routes from it.