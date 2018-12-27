The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Expressed Disappointment with a Publication of the Russian Embassy on a Protest Related to a Christmas Tree

At the direction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the deputy director of the Directorate for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Ambassador Georgi Panayotov, held a conversation with an advisor to the Embassy of the Russian Federation, and handed over the position of the Bulgarian side on the controversial publication on the Facebook page of the embassy, a reprint of a site, says a message on the Foreign Ministry's website today.



Yesterday, on its Facebook page, the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria published an opinion from the "Class.bg" website, in which protesters near the tree donated by the Russian government of Sofia and placed in the center with the support of the Moscow embassy are called "imbeciles" and "morons".



On this occasion, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed disappointment regarding the publication of an opinion containing abusive qualifications for the Bulgarian people. He pointed out that such actions do not contribute to our bilateral relations with Russia but, on the contrary, create a favorable ground for anti-Russian sentiment among Bulgarian citizens.