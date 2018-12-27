Undisplayed Painting by Famous Bulgarian Artist Showcased in Kyustendil

The art gallery in Kyustendil has displayed another painting by the great Bulgarian artist Vladimir Dimitrov – Maistora (the Master). The owner of the work decided to donate it to the gallery to protect the art work from thieves who had recently tried to steal it from his home. The painting was first shown to the public during the annual Christmas exhibition of Kyustendil artists, reports BNT.

It was painted in the early 1930s and depicts the image of Dafina girl from Shishkovtsi village. Gallery Director Valentin Gospodinov believes that the work is exceptionally valuable because it has never been shown to the public before and the story of the work is very intriguing.

Valentin Gospodinov, Director of "Vladimir Dimitrov – the Master" gallery, Kyustendil: This is the second portrait of Dafina - the Bulgarian Madonna. After her death (she died very young) the Master, painted a second portait and gave the paitning to Dafina's family. This makes it unique. We all know that the paiting “Bulgarian Madonna” won a gold medal at the Venice Biennale.

The painting will be part of the fund and the exhibitions of the Kyustendil Gallery for a period of 5 years, that is the will of the owner, said the director of the gallery.

Vladimir Dimitrov – Maistora (1 February 1882 – 29 September 1960), was a Bulgarian is considered one of the most talented 20th century Bulgarian artists and probably the most remarkable stylist in Bulgarian painting in the post-Russo-Turkish War era. His portraits and compositions have expressive and vivid colour, idealistic quality of the image, profound symbolic strength and originality. The main topic which he explores is the relation between Man and Nature.