Annex to Framework Agreement in Healthcare Signed

The annex is an upgrade compared to the current framework agreement and a good basis for the expected changes to really happen after January 1, 2019, said Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev at the signing of the annex to the national framework agreement in healthcare, Focus News Agency reports.

The agreement will come into effect on January 1, which means that the same conditions will be valid through the whole year, the minister stressed. In his words, the agreement helps improve treatment for Bulgarian patients and increases both services and prices in 2019. “That is, we have created conditions for greater satisfaction for both patients and medical care providers. All institutions, all involved parties did their best,” the minister added. He also promised improved control in the system with regulations to be drafted in the first quarter of 2019.