Bulgarian Border Police: Normal Traffic on all Checkpoints

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 27, 2018, Thursday // 17:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgarian Border Police: Normal Traffic on all Checkpoints

Traffic remains normal on all border checkpoints, Border Police Directorate said, reports Focus News Agency. 

There is normal traffic on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, Greece, Turkey and Romania.

