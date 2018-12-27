Bulgarian Border Police: Normal Traffic on all Checkpoints
Traffic remains normal on all border checkpoints, Border Police Directorate said, reports Focus News Agency.
There is normal traffic on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, Greece, Turkey and Romania.
