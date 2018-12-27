PM: Bulgarian Servicemen Killed in Karbala 15 Years Ago will be Remembered as Heroes

Today is the 15th anniversary of the attack on the Bulgarian military base in Karbala in which 5 servicemen were killed and 27 others were injured. “Let us honour their memory. Their names will be remembered as heroes in the contemporary history of the Bulgarian army,” Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook. “Today more than 200 servicemen are successfully performing missions abroad, and those years we have been working to improve their preparation and provide modern equipment,” says the prime minister, and wishes Bulgarian soldiers a successful service and happy return to their families.

