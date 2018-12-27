Lyulin Motorway will be Part of Struma, Kalotina-Sofia Renamed to Europe Motorway

The Lyulin motorway will be part of the Struma motorway, while the Kalotina-Sofia road is renamed to Europe Motorway that will include the new beltway north of Sofia city. This is stipulated in a decision by which government reaffirmed the list of national roads and approved the list of national roads with tolls, the government press office said, reports Focus News Agency. 

The Lyulin motorway is being integrated into Struma because of its small length of only 19.6 km and the fact that it is the natural beginning of the Struma path. Thus, the Sofia-Pernik section will be part of the road Sofia-Pernik-Dupnitsa-Blagoevgrad-Simitli-Kresna-Sandanski-border with Greece.

The contract for the construction of 14.5 km of Kalotina-Sofia was signed on November 15, 2018, for the section from the border checkpoint to the Dragoman junction. The signing of a contract for another section, between Dragoman and Slivnitsa, is pending. The modernisation of the road between the border with Serbia and Sofia will improve connectivity between the countries, reducing travel time and increasing road safety.

