Bulgarian Sports minister: New Room for Rhythmic Gymnastics will be Built in Rakovski Complex

Sports | December 27, 2018, Thursday // 12:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Sports minister: New Room for Rhythmic Gymnastics will be Built in Rakovski Complex

 The government has approved BGN 1.5 million for the construction of a new hall in the Rakovski complex, the base of the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Centre, Minister of Youth and Sports Krasen Kralev told reporters in the Council of Ministers. “The construction of the hall will solve a very pressing problem with the material base for the preparation of national gymnasts,” he said, quoted by Focus News Agency. The new hall will be connected to the present one through a skyway and its construction will not hamper training, said Krasen Kralev. It should be ready by the end of next year.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria