Bulgarian Sports minister: New Room for Rhythmic Gymnastics will be Built in Rakovski Complex

The government has approved BGN 1.5 million for the construction of a new hall in the Rakovski complex, the base of the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Centre, Minister of Youth and Sports Krasen Kralev told reporters in the Council of Ministers. “The construction of the hall will solve a very pressing problem with the material base for the preparation of national gymnasts,” he said, quoted by Focus News Agency. The new hall will be connected to the present one through a skyway and its construction will not hamper training, said Krasen Kralev. It should be ready by the end of next year.