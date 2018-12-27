MRS: Good Weather Conditions for Mountain Tourism in Bulgaria
There are good conditions for tourism in the mountains, the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) to the Bulgarian Red Cross told Focus News Agency. It is cold in the mountains, between minus 3 and minus 10 degrees C. There is light to strong wind and 10 to 52 cm of snow in the Balkan Mountain Range.
All ski slopes have been prepared and the facilities are operating.
More information is available on MRS’ website, or on 02/ 9632000 and 088 1470.
