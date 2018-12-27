Bomb Explodes outside Athens Church injuring Policeman

A bomb device exploded outside a church in the center of Athens Thursday morning, injuring two persons, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

The two slightly injured are a church employee who found a suspicious package and alerted the police, and a police officer who rushed to the site.

The explosion happened in the Greek Orthodox Christian church around 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), according to the report.

No warning telephone call was made before the explosion and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.