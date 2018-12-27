Not even Marc Girardelli will Stop the Protests in Defense of Pirin

In front of the Council of Ministers, the protests of environmentalists are resumed after the news that Marc Girardelli is the owner of the concession company of the Bansko ski area.

This morning activists came with skiing and other winter equipment in the triangle of power.

Coalition "To keep nature in Bulgaria" warns that Pirin's water easily goes to Yulen after amendments to the transitional and final provisions of the Clean Air Act.

They indirectly change the Protected Areas Act and it is allowed to change the natural water currents in the national parks, incl. river beds to provide water for the production of artificial snow.

In addition, activists do not believe the world-famous skier is the real owner of Yulen.