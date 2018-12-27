125 People Spent the Night in the Centre for Homeless People in Sofia
125 people were accommodated last night in the crisis centre for homeless people in the Zaharna Fabrika neighbourhood, its manager Yordanka Temelkova told Focus News Agency. She said that last night they had an emergency case in the centre, but there was no need to hospitalise the man.
