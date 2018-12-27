Sunny Weather Today with Maximum Temperatures between 3°C and 8°C, for Sofia - about 3°C
It will be mostly sunny today with some increase in clouds. There will be light to moderate wind from west-northwest. The daily temperatures will rise slightly with highs reaching 3°C to 8°C, for Sofia - about 3°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Boryana Markova told Focus News Agency. The atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for the month. The mountains will be sunny, with moderate to strong wind from north-northwest. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 0°C, and at 2,000 m - about minus 4°C.
