The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria Reacted with Insults to a Protest in Sofia

The Embassy of Russia in Bulgaria published on its official Facebook page a comment from the site "Classa.bg", in which Bulgarians are called "imbeciles" and "morons". The commentary is in relation to a protest against the Christmas tree decorated in red in the center of Sofia, which is a gift from Moscow.

Below the tree there is a large sign, saying: "Moscow greets Sofia with the new 2019". The same greeting is in Bulgarian.

Here is the official publication of the Russian Embassy in Facebook, which cites the comment on the Bulgarian site:

"Last week Moscow gave the Christmas tree on Christmas Day, and it was placed in the center of our capital. Nearly no one in Bulgaria would know about it because of the brutal American censorship of the alleged "Bulgarian" media that allowed talk about Russia only in negative light. Thanks to the unimaginable idiocy of a small group of Sofia "smart-handsome" protesters, however, the whole of Bulgaria found out about the tree.

They gathered to protest against it because it was part of Russia's "hybrid war" against our country. When they come close to policemen and were politely asked for their papers, the malicious group escaped with shouting against this unprecedented repression, shouts that increased a thousand times on Facebook.

So we Bulgarians understood 3 things:

1. Moscow gave the Christmas tree to Sofia.

2. For the first time in the history of the world there was a protest against a Christmas tree.

3. There are no greater imbeciles and morons than paid yellow-brick russophobes.