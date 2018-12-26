Kilometre-long Traffic Jam near 44 km Mark of Hemus Motorway in the Direction of Sofia

A kilometre-long traffic jam has formed near the 44 km mark of Hemus Motorway in the direction of the capital, Focus News Agency reports. The vehicles move in columns starting from the motorway entrance at Botevgrad. The reason for the congestion is the heavy traffic and the repair works in the area of the tunnels.

It takes about an hour to pass through the jam before the Vitinya tunnel. The queue is now more than 5 km long. There is increased police presence in the area.