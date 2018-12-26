From 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Trucks over 12 Tonnes Banned from Bulgarian Motorways and Busy Roads

Bulgaria: From 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Trucks over 12 Tonnes Banned from Bulgarian Motorways and Busy Roads

From 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, the movement of trucks of over 12 tonnes will be restricted on motorways and busy roads, said the Road Infrastructure Agency
The restrictions will apply to the following sections of the national road network:
• motorways;
• road I-1 Rebarkovo - Botevgrad, with the traffic being redirected to road II-16 Rebarkovo - Svoge - Sofia-ring road;
• road I-1 - from Blagoevgrad to Kulata border checkpoint;
• road I-4 road junction Koritna - Veliko Tarnovo - Shumen;
• road I-5 Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo;
• road I-8 Kalotina border checkpoint - Sofia;
• road I-9 Varna - Burgas;
• road II-18 Sofia ring road;
• road II-99 Burgas - Tsarevo.
The ban will not apply to vehicles carrying perishable foods and loads requiring special temperature regime, live animals and dangerous goods (ADR).

Up-to-date information on the traffic situation is available on the RIA’s website www.api.bg, and at 0700 130 20 at any time.

